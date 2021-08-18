Man goes on rampage, slings blood onto officers

A Middlesboro man is facing charges including assault after allegedly intentionally getting his blood on an officer.

Gary Blackburn, 31, was arrested on Sunday by Middlesboro City Police Officer Jeremiah Johnson.

According to the citation, Blackburn was arrested at approximately 1:30 p.m. at a residence on Chester Avenue. Blackburn was yelling, cursing, and causing damage to an apartment complex. After he was handcuffed, Blackburn told Johnson to take off the handcuffs and that he was going to beat Johnson to death. Blackburn also stated he was going to burn down the apartment building. Blackburn then intentionally slung blood from his hand onto the officers. Blackburn had cut his hand in the process of damaging property.

Blackburn was charged with third-degree assault, third-degree criminal mischief, third-degree terroristic threatening, and second-degree disorderly conduct. He was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.

In other police activity:

• Christy Worthington, 48, of Evarts, was arrested at approximately 9 p.m. on Thursday by Middlesboro City Police Lt. Josh Burchett.

According to the citation, Worthington entered the Walmart in Middlesboro. She switched the bar codes on several items to lower the price and did not scan multiple items in order to deprive Walmart of the merchandise.

Worthington was charged with theft by unlawful taking under $10,000. She was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.

• Rosa King, 42, of Middlesboro, was arrested at approximately 1 p.m. on Thursday by Middlesboro City Police Officer Chris Barnes.

According to the citation, Barnes observed King behind the wheel of a black 2008 Dodge. Barnes made contact with King at the Crater City parking lot off US 25E.

King was charged with operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license. She was additionally served with complaint warrants for theft by deception including cold checks under $10,000 and intent to defraud to obtain benefits under $10,000. King was also served with multiple bench warrants for failure to appear. She was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.