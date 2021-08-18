The Bell County Fair wrapped up on Saturday, with many people taking home prizes for their crafts, vegetables, and other items of interest.

Rebecca Miller, family consumer science agent for Bell County through the University of Kentucky, explained the Bell County Cooperative Extension Service’s part in the Bell County Fair.

“Every year, we host the open class exhibits for the fair,” Miller said. “That ranges from people bringing in their fresh fruits and vegetables and arts and crafts.”

According to Miller, there was a lot of participation in the contests this year.

“We had a total of 67 open class exhibits that were entered at the Bell County Fair from various people around the community,” Miller said.

She also explained what the judges were looking for in the entries.

“All the exhibits were judged based on appearance and the headwork that was put in,” Miller said.

Miller explained that exhibits were entered on Thursday from 8 a.m. until noon with judging taking place from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

“The fair opened at 5 p.m., so from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. people could come and look at them and view the entries,” Miller said.

This year, there was one category that sparked the most interest from participants.

“The category with the most interest was probably arts and crafts,” Miller said.

Miller explained each category included a first, second and third place winner along with a grand champion winner.

The list of this year’s winners including category, name, and ribbon (blue, red or white) is below:

FOOD PRESERVATION

• Jar Tomatoes: Delilah Johnson – Blue

• Jar Dill Cucumber Pickles: Theresa Williams – Blue

• Jar Dill Cucumber Pickles: Delilah Johnson – Red

• Jar Bread and Butter Pickles: Theresa Williams – Blue

• Jar Pickled Relish: Theresa Williams Blue – Reserve Champion

• Jar Apple Butter: Delilah Johnson Blue – Grand Champion

• Jar Salsa: Theresa Williams – Blue

HAND-CRAFTED ITEMS

• Medium Crocheted Article: Donna Wilder Blue – Reserve Champion

• Large Crocheted Article: Donna Wilder – Blue

• Embroidered Article: Mandy Blevins – Blue

• Baby Lap Quilt: Kelly Wilder Blue – Grand Champion

• Miscellaneous: Delilah Johnson – Blue

ARTS AND CRAFTS

• Nature Craft: Kelly Wilder – Blue

• Woodcraft: Kelly Wilder – Blue

• Winter Decorations: Kelly Wilder – Blue

• Handmade Doll: Donna Wilder – Blue

• Painting Oil on Canvas: Kelly Wilder Blue – Reserve Champion

• Painting Acrylic on Canvas: Kelly Wilder – Blue

• Recycled Article: Kelly Wilder – Blue

• Recycled Article: Delilah Johnson – Red

• Basketry Woven (Small) : Kelly Wilder – Blue

• Basketry Woven (Medium) : Kelly Wilder Blue – Grand Champion

• Basketry Woven (Large) : Kelly Wilder – Blue

• Weaving Hand (macramé, caning): Kelly Wilder – Blue

• Ceramics Molded: Kelly Wilder – Blue

• Wall/Door Hanging: Delilah Johnson – Blue

• Miscellaneous: Donna Wilder – Blue

• Miscellaneous: Kelly Wilder – Red

FRUITS AND VEGETABLES

• Green Tomatoes: Richard Mason – Blue – Reserve Champion

• Red Tomatoes: Delilah Johnson – Blue

• Richard Mason – Red

• Red Cherry Tomatoes: Delilah Johnson – Blue

• Yellow Cherry Tomatoes: Theresa Williams – Blue

• Cucumbers: Theresa Williams – Blue

• Pickling Cucumbers: Theresa Williams – Blue

• Banana Peppers: Theresa Williams – Blue

• Green Okra: Theresa Williams – Blue

• Onions (yellow): Richard Mason – Blue

• Pumpkin: Delilah Johnson – Blue- Grand Champion

FLOWERS

• Cactus: Shelia Key Blue – Grand Champion

• Potted Annuals: Shelia Key – Blue

• Marigolds (3 blooms any color): Delilah Johnson – Blue

• Marigolds (3 blooms any color): Shelia Key – Red