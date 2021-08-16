Keely Shattuck, 61

Keely Shattuck, age 61, of Middlesboro, KY, passed away on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. Keely was born August 20, 1959, in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. She was a world traveler, a talented seamstress, a crutch to the downtrodden, and a lover of art, literature, and music.

Keely was a devoted mother, Mimi, friend, and ear and shoulder for all of her children’s friends. She was passionate about the things and people she cared about. Her love was unconditional, felt most through her patience and openness to all people and ideas.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, long conversations with her children, laughter, and loved being Mimi to her two granddaughters, whom she loved deeply and without condition.

Keely was preceded in death by her mother, Barbara Shattuck.

Those left to honor her memory include her four children, Martha, Evan, Sophie, and Noah Robinson; brothers, Pete and David Shattuck; father, Tom Shattuck; granddaughters, Allie and Millie Robinson; and countless friends, family, and second children.

The family is planning a private celebration of life on August 21, 2021, where those who loved her deeply will come together to honor her life.

Online memorials will be posted at www.cawoodfh.com and on Facebook for the public to offer condolences, share memories, and comment about Keely’s impact.

