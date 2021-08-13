Mildred Faye Owens Hamblin, 83
Mildred Faye Owens Hamblin, age 83, of Speedwell passed away Monday, August 9, 2021. She was a member of Pleasant Hill Primitive Baptist Church. Preceded in death by son: Richard Hamblin, parents: John and Melinda Berry Owens, brothers: Frendee Owens, Arnold Owens, sister: Mabel Edwards.
Survivors:
Daughter: Debbie Hamblin Large
Son: Tim Hamblin
Grandchildren: Amber Chadwick, Will Large, Crystal Hill
Great Grandchildren: Alexis, Olivia and Christian Hill, Journie Chadwick
Sister: Edna Risner
Several nieces and nephews
Family will receive friends Friday 12-2 PM Cross-Smith Funeral Home. Funeral Service to follow at 2 PM Cross-Smith Chapel, Elder Larry Anderson and Elder Rick Jernigan officiating with Interment to follow at Ausmus Cemetery.
