Mildred Faye Owens Hamblin, 83

Mildred Faye Owens Hamblin, age 83, of Speedwell passed away Monday, August 9, 2021. She was a member of Plea sant Hill Primitive Baptist Church. Preceded in death by son: Richard Hamblin, parents: John and Melinda Berry Owens, brothers: Frendee Owens, Arnold Owens, sister: Mabel Edwards.

Survivors:

Daughter: Debbie Hamblin Large

Son: Tim Hamblin

Grandchildren: Amber Chadwick, Will Large, Crystal Hill

Great Grandchildren: Alexis, Olivia and Christian Hill, Journie Chadwick

Sister: Edna Risner

Several nieces and nephews

Family will receive friends Friday 12-2 PM Cross-Smith Funeral Home. Funeral Service to follow at 2 PM Cross-Smith Chapel, Elder Larry Anderson and Elder Rick Jernigan officiating with Interment to follow at Ausmus Cemetery.

Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross- smithfuneralhome.com