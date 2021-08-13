Middlesboro man charged with manslaughter
A Middlesboro man currently jailed in Leslie County is facing a manslaughter charge.
Blake Davis, 25, of Middlesboro, was served with a complaint warrant obtained by Middlesboro City Police Sgt. Barry Cowan.
According to the complaint, Davis wantonly caused the death of Samuel Farmer on Jan. 3 in Bell County.
Davis was charged with second-degree manslaughter. He is currently lodged as a state inmate in the Leslie County Detention Center.
You Might Like
Governor mandates masks for Kentucky schools
Governor Andy Beshear announced a mask mandate for Kentucky’s schools on Tuesday. According to the state’s website at https://kentucky.gov, Beshear... read more