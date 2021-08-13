August 13, 2021

Middlesboro man charged with manslaughter

By Joe Asher

Published 11:27 am Friday, August 13, 2021

A Middlesboro man currently jailed in Leslie County is facing a manslaughter charge.

Blake Davis, 25, of Middlesboro, was served with a complaint warrant obtained by Middlesboro City Police Sgt. Barry Cowan.

According to the complaint, Davis wantonly caused the death of Samuel Farmer on Jan. 3 in Bell County.

Davis was charged with second-degree manslaughter. He is currently lodged as a state inmate in the Leslie County Detention Center.

