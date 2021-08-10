Middlesboro man faces trafficking charge

A Middlesboro man is facing drug trafficking charges after allegedly being found in possession of methamphetamine.

Andrew Adkins, 35, was arrested by Middlesboro City Police on Monday.

According to the citations, police responded to a residence on Willow Street due to a report there was an individual there with active warrants. Police knocked and the door, and Adkins was observed through a window running carrying a black box which he shoved under a bed. The box contained a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine, a large bag containing multiple clear distribution bags, multiple pills suspected Suboxone, and a substance believed to be marijuana. Police also found digital scales and approximately $185 in cash.

Adkins was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine), two counts of first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (drug unspecified), second-degree trafficking a controlled substance (drug unspecified), two counts of third-degree trafficking a controlled substance (drug unspecified), trafficking in marijuana (less the 8 ounces), and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was additionally served with a bench warrant. Adkins was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.

In other police activity:

Samuel Gardner, 48, of Middlesboro, was arrested on Sunday by Middlesboro City Police Officer Chris Barnes. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), failure to wear seat belts, failure to produce insurance card, operating on a suspended or revoked license, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, no registration plates, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, failure to or improper signal and careless driving. Gardner was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center;

Delores Webb, 54, of Middlesboro, was arrested on Sunday by Middlesboro City Police. She was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), tampering with physical evidence and second-degree promoting contraband. She was additionally served with a bench warrant. Webb was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.