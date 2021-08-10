Louisville man faces drug charges

A Louisville man is facing drug charges after allegedly being found in possession of methamphetamine.

Joseph Sibley, 37, was arrested on Thursday by Middlesboro City Police Officer Jeremiah Johnson.

According to the citation, Sibley told police he was bringing methamphetamine into Middlesboro where he would meet a contact and pick up some heroin. Sibley stated he and the contact would negotiate an amount and price for the heroin, and that he intended to pay with a cash app.

Sibley was charged with conspiracy to trafficking a controlled substance (two counts), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified). He was additionally served with a bench warrant. Sibley was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.

In other police activity:

Nathan Gerrells, 35, of Tazewell, TN, was arrested on Monday by Middlesboro City Police Officer Hunter Marcum.

According to the citation, Gerrells was reported to be on Walmart property after having previously being banned from the premises. Police found him in possession of a crystal-like substance.

Gerrells was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree criminal trespassing and theft by unlawful taking under $500. He was also served with multiple bench warrants. Gerrells was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center;

Natasha Bradford, 34, of Middlesboro, was arrested by Middlesboro City Police Lt. Josh Burchett on Friday. She was charged with tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree disorderly conduct. She was additionally served with a bench warrant. Bradford was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center;

Gary Baker, 37, was arrested by Middlesboro City Police Officer Morgan Justice on Thursday. Baker was charged with first-degree strangulation, second-degree assault, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, and theft by unlawful taking under $10,000. He was also served with a parole violation warrant. Baker was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center;

Darlene Wilder, 46, of Miracle, was arrested on Thursday by Middlesboro City Police Officer John Kinder. She was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of an open alcohol container in a motor vehicle.