Phone used to record women in hospital restroom

A Middlesboro man is facing multiple charges of video voyeurism after allegedly leaving a cell phone with video camera in a public restroom.

Carl Rains, 49, was arrested on Monday by Middlesboro City Police Sgt. Barry Cowan.

According to the citations, a phone was discovered under a sink in a public restroom at Middlesboro ARH on Jan. 17, 2020. The phone was believed to have a motion activated app activated would provide live footage. Cowan took over the case on Monday and contacted Rains, who was employed in the MARH Maintenance Department at the time the phone was found. Rains admitted to watching three females use the restroom while the phone was there.

Rains was charged with three counts of video voyeurism. He was additionally served with multiple bench warrants. Rains was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.

In other police activity:

* Joshua Goins, 28, of Middlesboro, was arrested on Wednesday by Middlesboro City Police Officer Ryan Collins.

According to the citations, Goins choked his girlfriend causing her to pass out. Goins also beat the woman causing injury to her. Goins was arrested at approximately 12:30 p.m. at a Circle K store in Middlesboro.

Goins was charged with first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence), first-degree wanton endangerment, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, no registration plates, and improper equipment. He was additionally served with multiple bench warrants. Goins was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center;

* Charles Lefevers, 63, of Hulen, was arrested on Tuesday by Bell County Sheriff’s Deputy Frank Foster. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was additionally served with a bench warrant for failure to appear. Lefevers was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.