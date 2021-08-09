Man charged with burglary at fire department

A man is facing a charge of burglary after allegedly taking items from the Middlesboro Fire Department/EMS station.

Billy Lowe, 28, was arrested on Sunday by Middlesboro City Police Officer Dakota Torstrick.

According to the citation, Middlesboro City Police Sgt. Barry Cowan was off duty when he observed Lowe leaving the Middlesboro Fire Station with a stethoscope around his neck and carrying several items in his hands. Lowe was detained once Torstrick arrived on the scene. The stethoscope and other items were identified by Middlesboro Fire/EMS personnel as belonging to the Middlesboro City Fire and EMS Department.

Lowe was charged with third-degree burglary and public intoxication by controlled substance (excludes alcohol). He was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.

In other police activity:

* Middlesboro City Police responded to a call recently of a man possibly intending to jump off an overpass.

According to a press release, Middlesboro City Police Officer Nick Capps was dispatched to an overpass near a National Park to check on a male standing on the railing as if he was going to jump. When arriving at the scene, Capps observed the man making hand gestures, signaling officers to stay back. Capps exited his vehicle, and discerned the man was not thinking clearly and was showing signs of distress. The man told Capps repeatedly he wanted to jump and “end it all.” Capps talked to the man for several minutes, and eventually convinced him to come down from the railing without further incident. The man was taken into custody and given assistance seeking help;

* Christopher Hoskins, 21, was arrested by Middlesboro City Police on July, 31.

According to the citation, Hoskins was driving a red 2007 Pontiac on US 25E when police received information to be on the lookout for a red car driving recklessly on US 25E. Police observed the vehicle traveling north from the Big Lots parking lot at a high rate of speed. Police stopped the vehicle near Bell County High School and made contact with Hoskins, who was operating the vehicle. Police noticed Hoskins’ speech was slurred, his eyes were bloodshot and noticed an odor of alcohol on his breath.

Another citation states Hoskins claimed he had served in the United States Army and had been shot while deployed in a combat zone.

Hoskins was charged with misrepresenting military status, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, excessive windshield tinting, speeding, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container, failure to wear seat belt and failure of owner to maintain required insurance. Hoskins was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center;

* Benjamin Collins, 36, of Middlesboro, was arrested by Middlesboro City Police Officer Ryan Collins on July, 29. Collins was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree possession of a controlled substance. He was additionally served with multiple bench warrants. Collins was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.