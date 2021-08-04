Back to school bash set for Saturday

School children are getting ready to go back to school, so Middlesboro Main Street and Middlesboro Independent School System are teaming up for a Back-to-School Bash in downtown Middlesboro on Saturday to help kick the year off.

Middlesboro Main Street Director Joanie Beaver shed some light on the Saturday’s event.

“We’re excited!” Beaver said. “It’s going to be an awesome event to bring the community downtown.”

The event will take place between 20th and 21st Streets on Cumberland Avenue, Beaver said.

“We’re going to have several vendors that are going to have school supplies, one of the clinics is going to be offering weight and height checks, we’re going to have face paintings, inflatables, and hot dogs,” Beaver said. “We’re going to have a scavenger hunt. We’re going to have Pokémon Go, so, all kinds of different things are happening.”

Once dusk approaches, there will be a special presentation at Levitt Park.

“When the night dwindles down and it starts to get a little dark, we’re going to have a movie in Levitt Park,” Beaver said. “We have a great set up there so we can all come hang out on the grass. Southeast Technical and Community College is going to be providing water and popcorn, so we can enjoy popcorn with our movie.”

Exactly which movie will be presented is going to be a surprise, but it will be a family friendly feature appropriate for all ages, Beaver said.

“It’s going to be a Disney movie, family friendly,” Beaver said.

The Back-to-School Bash kicks off at 5 p.m. and will continue until the conclusion of the movie. There is no admission, and all activities are free, Beaver said.

If anybody has any questions concerning the event, email them to downtownmiddlesboro@gmail.com.

Also happening on Saturday in Middlesboro, The Tri-State Vets will be presenting a yard sale at the City Hall Parking Lot in Middlesboro beginning at 8 a.m. Fried bologna sandwiches will be available at the site.