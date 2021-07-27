Extension office offers programs

Bell County Cooperative Extension Service is offering two programs for any adult to participate. On Aug. 9 at 1 p.m. we will make a food dish from the SNAP-Ed calendar in the basement of the Old Courthouse in Pineville. On Tuesday, August 10 at 10:00 a.m. we begin Bingocize! We will play bingo and exercise every Tuesday and Thursday in August, September, and October in the 3rd floor meeting room of the Old Courthouse in Pineville. You must call 337-2376 to register for either program due to limited space.