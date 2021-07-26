Pearl Edna Mason, 97

Pearl Edna Mason went home to be with the Lord on July 25, 2021, at age 97.

Pearl Edna Martin Mason was born to Amy Martin on July 18, 1924, in Little Clear Creek, Kentucky. She accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior at a young age. She was a member of Hensley Chapel Baptist Church at the time of her passing.

She married Wayne Mason the love of her life on October 30, 1945, at Fuson Chapel Baptist Church. Wayne and Edna had a double wedding ceremony with Wayne’s brother Austin and Austin’s bride Edna Smith. Austin and Edna had one son Rod Mason. Wayne and Edna counted him as one of their own. The two families were very close.

Edna Mason had four sons, Theodore, James “Ron” (Helen), Kenneth Ray (Ruth), and Richard Dale (Betsy). She had 8 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and 3 great, great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Wayne and her youngest son Richard Dale.

The family of Pearl Edna Mason will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at Hensley’s Chapel Baptist Church.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at Hensley’s Chapel Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Sutton and Rev. Mike Raines officiating. Music will be provided by the Hensley’s Chapel Choir with special singing by Tiwanna Grimm and Shelby Patterson.

Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 29, 2021 at the Green Hills Memorial Gardens Mausoleum with Rev. Murphy Buell presiding.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Mason Family and entrusted with all arrangements.

www.greenhillfuneralhome.com