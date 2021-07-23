4 face drug charges

A man and three women are facing trafficking charges after allegedly being found in possession of methamphetamine.

Robert Coffey, 37, Angel Bullins, 19, and Megan King, 28, all of Middlesboro, were arrested on Thursday by Middlesboro City Police Officer Chris Barnes. A fourth woman, Evelyn King, of Middlesboro, was cited to court.

According to Barnes, he contacted Middlesboro City Police Officers Jeremiah Johnson and Ryan Collins and advised them he had received complaints about an apartment on Chester Avenue. The three officers went to the apartment to perform a knock and talk. The officers noticed a chemical odor as they approached the door, which they recognized as the smell of methamphetamine. The officers knocked, and Evelyn King opened the door. The apartment was full of smoke. Officers observed several small bags laying on an air mattress as well as a digital scale with a crystal-like residue on top of it. Barnes heard noises from the back of the apartment and made entry. The sound of a toilet flushing was heard, and Megan King was located in a bathroom with a bag containing a white residue at her feet. Johnson located Bullins and Coffey standing inside a bedroom with drug paraphernalia scattered all around. Approximately $1,100 in cash was also found.

Coffey was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.

Bullins was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was additionally served with a bench warrant. Bullins was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.

Megan King was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence. She was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.

Evelyn King was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was cited to court due to a medical issue.