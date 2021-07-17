UK looking to get tight ends the ball

Kentucky recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow asked new offensive coordinator Liam Coen the question UK football fans have wanted answered for several years.

“How are we going to get the tight ends the ball?” Marrow asked Coen during their joint appearance on Kentucky Sports Radio.

Of course, Marrow also coaches the tight ends who have not been a major part of UK’s passing attack since coach Mark Stoops arrived at Kentucky.

“The tight ends in this system have always naturally gotten a lot of targets,” Coen said about his time with the Los Angeles Rams’ offense. “There’s ways that we can game plan, specifically in the red zone or third down matchups, for tight ends to be able to get them on linebackers or on safeties if we can; so really just naturally, those guys get touches they need.”

Coen said there was no reason for the tight ends not to be an “asset” this season and said there is a lot more they can do than what UK did in spring practice.

“Some things we’ve talked about, (we will) really take to the next level from what we installed this spring,” Coen said. “I’m excited about that group and I think we need to have that group play really well for us to be successful, which I know they will.”