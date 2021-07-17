July 17, 2021

Happy campers

By Staff Reports

Published 7:00 am Saturday, July 17, 2021

The fun continued for Bell County kids attending Summer Enrichment Camp. While brushing up on their academics, approximately 400 students got to take part in fun activities like archery, dance, and more. Some got to work and play, as they did experiments that also taught lessons while having fun.

