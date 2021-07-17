Happy campers
The fun continued for Bell County kids attending Summer Enrichment Camp. While brushing up on their academics, approximately 400 students got to take part in fun activities like archery, dance, and more. Some got to work and play, as they did experiments that also taught lessons while having fun.
