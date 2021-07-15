July 15, 2021

Kentucky State Police closing U.S. 119 in Bell County Friday

By Staff Reports

Published 3:07 pm Thursday, July 15, 2021

On July 16, 2021 Kentucky State Police will be shutting down U.S. 119 for 2 hours at the 3-mile marker from 10 a.m. to noon. KSP will be reconstructing a collision that occurred earlier in the week. KSP is asking the public to avoid the area during these times. Bell County Fire Department will be assisting with rerouting traffic on an alternate route.

