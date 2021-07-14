Pedestrian struck by vehicle, killed Tuesday evening

A Pineville man is dead after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday evening.

According to a report from Kentucky State Police, a Chevy Trailblazer was traveling north on US 119 in Bell County around 6 p.m. Tuesday when it left the road and struck a pedestrian. John Pursifull, 54, of Pineville, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Bell County Coroner’s Office. The driver and passenger of the vehicle were taken to Pineville Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Three minor passengers in the vehicle did not suffer any injuries in the collision.

Kentucky State Police Detective Andy Soltess is investigating, with assistance at the scene from the Bell County Coroner, Bell County Fire Department, Bell County EMS, Bell County Sheriff’s Office, and the Pineville Police Department.