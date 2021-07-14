Man charged in Tuesday night shooting

A Middlesboro man is facing an assault charge after allegedly shooting another person in the leg.

Joshua Minor, 27, was arrested on Tuesday by Middlesboro City Police Sgt. Barry Cowan.

According to the citation, Minor shot his half brother in the leg with a .22 caliber firearm. Minor was arrested at West End Homes at approximately 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday.

Minor was charged with first-degree assault. He was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.