Edward R. Morgan, 78

Edward R. Morgan, age 78, a resident of Middlesboro, KY, passed away Monday, July 12, 2021 at the Rockcastle Regional Medical Center.

He was born September 16, 1942 in Oliver Springs, TN. He served his country proudly in the United States Navy. In 1976 he went to work for MSHA where he advanced to District Manger before his retirement in 2007. He was a member of the Binghamtown Baptist Church since 1974 , where he loved to sing in the church choir. Edward was also a member of the Tri-State Veterans.

He was preceded in death by his Son Scott Morgan, Parents Guy and Josephine Morgan, Mother, Brother Roy Morgan, Mother and Father-in-laws C.W. and Annie Rickett and Brother-in-law Chuck Alcorn.

He is survived by his beloved Wife of 58 years Sue Morgan, Daughter Regina and Husband Bruce Collett, Grandchildren Joseph Collett, Morgan Collett and Caleigh Collett, Great Granddaughter Aubree Collett, Sister Marsh Alcorn, Brothers Wayne and Wife Carolyn Morgan, Jimmy and Wife Diane Morgan, Special Neighbor and Friend Phyllis Marsee, as well as a host of many other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly.

The family of Ed Morgan will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021 at the Green Hills Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be held at 8:00 p.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021 at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. William Boyd Bingham, Rev. Boyd Bingham and Rev. Wayne Morgan officiating. Music will be provided by Thomasa Risner.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, July 18, 2021 at the Green Hills Memorial Gardens Mausoleum with Full Military Honors presented.

