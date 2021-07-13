Escaped inmate apprehended

A man who allegedly escaped from the Jackson County Jail has been apprehended by a Bell County Sheriff’s Deputy.

Don Johnson, 37, was arrested on Tuesday by Bell County Sheriff’s Deputy Frank Foster.

According to a press release, Johnson walked off a Jackson County Jail inmate work detail on Friday, July 9. Johnson was serving a sentence for receiving stolen property under $10,000 and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). At approximately 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Bell County Chief Deputy Doug Jordan and Foster received a tip leading to Johnson being located and arrested. Johnson was found sleeping in a bedroom of a Jenson residence.

Johnson was charged with second-degree escape and lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.