Sandra Gail White, 65

Sandra Gail White, age 65, of Corbin passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021, at her residence. She was born September 1 9, 1955, in Campbell County, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Jay Carson McCartt and Beulah Mae Burns. She was the wife of Bill White; the mother of John Day and wife Mary of Middlesboro; the sister of Judy VanBever and husband M.O.; Kenny McCartt and wife Kathy; Jerry Rains and wife Bernice all of Speedwell, Tennessee; and Bessie Jean Wascom and husband Bill of Winder, Georgia, and two grandchildren, Christopher Dawson Day and John Connor Day. She is also preceded in death by a brother, Bill McCartt.

Sandra was a retired nurse and a follower of Jesus.

Services were conducted at 4 PM Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Bowling Funeral Home; entombment will follow at a later date at A.R. Dyche Memorial Park.

Visitation will be after 2 PM Tuesday at Bowling Funeral Home. Pallbearers were Rev. Steve Temple, Sam Bayless, Aaron Huff, Danny Cox, Tyler Huff, Seth Hale, Benjamin Hale and Gary Hale.

Live streaming of the service will be available via the Bowling Funeral Home website and Facebook Page.