Middlesboro has been without a movie theater for some time, however that is no longer the case with the re-opening of Golden Ticket Cinemas Middlesboro 4.

Middlesboro Mall Property Manager Carolyn Widner confirmed the facility opened for business at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

“We had our first customer, who was from Sharp’s Chapel Tennessee,” Widner said. “Our second customer was from Rose Hill, Virginia. So, people in the area are happy to have their theater back.”

The opening was originally planned for July, 2, but had to be postponed for a few days.

“They did a lot more construction and remodeling than what had been originally planned,” Widner said.

“They put a whole lot more work into it. They totally rebuilt the concession area, there’s new seats, new carpet, new sound, new projection, everything has been updated. Some places were just totally torn out and rebuilt.”

Thanks to the upgrades, moviegoers can look forward to a modern movie experience.

“I think people will be happy with the new theater,” Widner said.

The upgrades include digital projection and Dolby sound.

“They completely tore out the old concession area and rebuilt it from the floor up,” she said. “It has a new, modern look.”

There are also more food items available, including pizza, hot dogs, and an Icee machine, along with traditional movie snacks like candy and popcorn. Soft drinks will be self-served.

“They have popcorn buckets, I think it’ll be $4.50 for a bucket,” Widner said.

The features on opening day were “F9” (Fast and Furious) and “Boss Baby.” Beginning July, 8, the offerings will include the blockbuster “Black Widow.”

Widner mentioned the new seats are large, high-backed chairs.

“They had construction crews working long hours,” Widner said. “They worked through the weekends and put in a lot of hard work to redo our cinema and give it a new look. We appreciate all the hard work they have put into it.”

For tickets and showtimes, go to https://www.gtcinemas.com.