Levitt Amp openers announced

The Levitt Amp Concert Series is looming closer, and while the headline acts have been known for some time, the opening acts have now been revealed.

The concert series is returning this summer following a one-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first show is slated for July 22, with The New Respects headlining the show. Opening the concert that evening will be east Tennessee jazz artist Kelle Jolly.

Jolly is described on her website, https://www.kellejolly.com, as a “Ukulele playing jazz singer,” and is known as “The Tennessee Ukulele Lady,” one of the most celebrated jazz musicians out of East Tennessee.

“Our Middlesboro Levitt committee has done an incredible job selecting artists for this year’s concerts. The variety of genres is great- something for everyone,” said Middlesboro Main Street Director Joanie Beaver. “The Middlesboro Levitt committee and Middlesboro Main Street are excited to see everyone in Levitt Park on Thursday, July 22 at 6:30pm- this concert series really is going to be awesome!”

The full schedule for the concert series is:

• 07/22/2021 – The New Respects with Kelle Jolly;

• 07/29/2021 – John R. Miller with Cole Chaney;

• 08/05/2021 – Amythyst Kiah with Bonfire Blue;

• 08/12/2021 – Kylie Frey with Sydney Adams;

• 08/19/2021 – Vella with LB Beistad;

• 08/26/2021 – Harris James Band (MarkusJames/Anne Harris) with Crawdaddy Jones;

• 09/02/2021 – Son Little with Jeanine Fuller;

• 09/09/2021 – Sammy Rae & The Friends with The Doug Harris Band;

• 09/16/2021 – Sierra Ferrell with Dave Shoemaker;

• 09/23/2021 – Pedrito Martinez with Few Miles On.

This year’s series will also feature an added attraction when it comes to grabbing a bite to eat at the shows.

“In addition to Shades, this year we get to have the Nineteen19 food truck from Cumberland Gap, TN at the concert site each week,” Beaver said.

The Levitt AMP concerts are presented with the help of the Levitt Foundation. According to the organization’s website at https://grant.levittamp.org, the Levitt AMP Grant Awards is a grant program from the Mortimer and Mimi Levitt Foundation. The grants are awarded to small and mid-sized towns and cities.