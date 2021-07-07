Doubleheader concerts on Friday, Saturday

Singer/songwriter Chris Knight is scheduled to be the first headline performer at the Laurel Cove Amphitheater after last month’s Laurel Cove Music Festival.

According to Bell County Tourism Director Jon Grace, Knight is performing with his full band at the venue on Friday, with Ian Noe set to headline another show at the venue on Saturday.

“This upcoming weekend, July 9 – 10, we have two of what I consider probably the best songwriters from the state of Kentucky on back to back nights at the Laurel Cove Amphitheater,” Grace said. “On Friday, we’ve got Chris Knight, who has been around since the late 90’s.”

Friday’s show will not be a solely acoustic performance.

“He’ll be with a full band,” Grace said. “We’ve got two more Kentucky natives opening for him.”

Also on the bill for the Friday show are Tiffany Williams who is originally from Letcher County as well as Lance Rogers.

“Tickets are just $15 for bench seats and $20 for chair seats,” Grace said.

The venue also has another show scheduled for Saturday.

“We’ve got probably one of the best young up and coming songwriters from Kentucky – if you like Chris Knight you’ll really like this guy – a fellow by the name of Ian Noe,” Grace said. “He’s from Beattyville.”

Grace mentioned Noe’s music is reminiscent of classic singer/songwriters such as John Prine and early Bob Dylan.”

“He’s fantastic,” Grace said. “In 2019, he released probably the best album of that year, ‘Between the Country.’ He’s a fantastic songwriter who is bound for some really big things.”

Also on the bill on Saturday is North Carolina’s Caleb Caudill.

“Caleb has previously played the Levitt Amp Concert Series in Middlesboro,” Grace said. “He’s fantastic in his own right. We also have Laurel Lewis, who’s a Kentucky native.”

Grace noted there are a total of six acts performing over the weekend at the Laurel Cove Amphitheater.

“Each show has tickets for as little as $15, it’s going to be a great time,” Grace said. “We’re really looking forward to it and we’re looking forward to a good crowd each night.”

Grace said there is another doubleheader weekend is on tap for the venue in August, which will feature the return of Arlo McKinney and other acts.

Tickets for both shows are available at https://www.eventbrite.com.