Coffeehouse to help animal shelter group

Bell County Friends of the Shelter are partnering with Gap Creek Coffeehouse to raise money for Friends of the Shelter.

Connie Goodwin, head of the Bell County Friends of the Shelter Public Relations Committee, shed some light on the event.

“We usually do this once a year,” Goodwin said. “The Gap Creek Coffeehouse in Cumberland Gap, Tennessee, graciously hosts this for us, and they give us 10 percent of all the sales for the evening from 5:30 p.m. until closing, which as at about 8:30 p.m.”

Goodwin explained 10 percent of any sales made at the Gap Creek Coffeehouse in that time frame are given to Bell County Friends of the Shelter.

“We also get all tips and any donations that the people want to give us,” Goodwin said. “Our members act as your wait staff for the evening.”

According to Goodwin, Friends of the Shelter has previously done similar events in other locations.

“Pizza Hut was the first place we did it,” Goodwin said. “Several of our members work with one of the owners of the Gap Creek Coffeehouse and he actually approached us offering to do the same thing since the Pizza Hut event was so successful.”

Goodwin pointed out Friends of the Shelter has not been able to raise funds as normal throughout the pandemic, which makes it hard for the organization to perform the services they do for the homeless animals in the community.

“Friends of the Shelter is sustained mostly on membership dues, grants we apply for and donations and fundraisers,” Goodwin said.

Goodwin said the events are fun for all involved.

“The most fun is a lot of friends and family come out for a fun night,” Goodwin said. “It gives us a chance to visit with people that we may not get to see on a regular basis. Most everyone that comes out are big supporters of Friends of the Shelter and it gives us a chance to talk with them about things we have going on and events we have coming up. It’s a great way to visit with friends and catch up on things.”

The Bell County Friends of the Shelter Mission Statement is: To reduce the number of homeless, unwanted, and uncared for animals in Bell County, Kentucky. We cannot accomplish these goals without the loyal and generous support of our corporate partners and members. Together, we are making a difference in the lives of these animals. More animal lives are being saved each year thanks to our spay and neuter programs, animal transports and adoption, humane education and providing support to the Bell County Animal Shelter.

Anyone interested in becoming a member of Bell County Friends of the Shelter may call 606-337-2005 for more information.

The event will take place at the Gap Creek Coffeehouse from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13.