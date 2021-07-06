Peggy Sue Jones, 77, of Fall Branch, TN, went home to be with her Lord, on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. She was born i n Bell County, KY on February 17, 1944. She was the daughter of the late Albert Jones and Edra King Jones. She was employed by Bell South at the early age of 17 1/2. She worked in Louisville, KY, Middlesboro, KY, Washington, DC, and retiring in Knoxville, TN in 1991 with 30 years of service. She was saved when she was 17 years old and is a member of Double Springs Baptist Church in Fall Brach, TN. Peggy has been a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, Knoxville, TN, Eastern Star, and she was an active member in the Future Pioneers of America with Bell South and the Pioneer Association.

Survivors include brothers & sisters-in-law: Jimmy (Thelma) Jones, Nancy (Conley) Bingham, Billie Jean (Arvil) Dillman, Roger Jones, Norita Parrott; nieces: Pam Taylor, Kim Jones, Kathy Parrott; special niece: April (Brian)Jeffers; nephews: Tim (Kim) Jones; 6 great-nieces & 2 great- nephews; special great-nephew: Jacob Jeffers.

The family will receive friends Friday, July 2, 2021 at Green Hills Funeral Home in Middlesboro, KY from 4-7PM and Saturday from 12-2PM at Jeffers Funeral Chapel in Afton, TN. The Graveside Service will be Saturday at 2PM in Graceland Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Randy Waller officiating.

Family and friends will be pallbearers.

Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com. Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.

