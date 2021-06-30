Traffic checkpoint leads to drug charges

A man is facing charges including possession of methamphetamine after allegedly being found in possession of the drug at a traffic checkpoint.

Harold Chadwell, 56, was arrested by Kentucky State Police Trooper J. Messer on Friday.

According to the citation, Messer was stationed at an approved multi-agency safety checkpoint near the tunnel on 25E. Chadwell approached the checkpoint, coming into contact with Messer. While Messer was speaking with Chadwell, he noticed a silver flask sitting on the passenger sear of Chadwell’s vehicle. Messer asked Chadwell if he had drunk any alcohol that evening, and Chadwell replied he had one drink earlier. Messer pulled Chadwell over to the side of the road for further questioning and observation. When Chadwell exited the vehicle, he appeared unsteady on his feet. Messer observed Chadwell’s eyes were red and glassy, and his pupils were constricted. Messer also noticed the odor of alcoholic beverages on Chadwell’s breath.

Messer asked if Chadwell had anything illegal on his person and Chadwell replied only his medicine. Chadwell handed over a green prescription bottle with a white lid from his front left shorts pocket. The bottle’s label had been ripped and was not legible. Chadwell stated the pills were “roxy” and they had been prescribed to him. There were 17 round, green pills marked “A 49.” The pills were believed to be a schedule 2 narcotic.

The citation also states a field sobriety test was administered, during which Chadwell did not stand correctly, swayed and used his arms to balance himself and nearly fell over. A search incident to arrest located another green prescription bottle containing a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine and a glass type pipe commonly used to smoke methamphetamine. When confronted with the suspected methamphetamine, Chadwell claimed ownership and told police he “should have told the truth.”

Chadwell was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), operating a motor vehicle under the influence, prescription controlled substance not in proper container, possession of open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, failure to produce insurance card and operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license. He was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.

In other police activity:

• Brian Brim, 43, of Pineville was arrested on Friday by Bell County Sheriff’s Deputy Frank Foster.

According to the citation, Brim was arrested on three active bench warrants. A search incident to arrest located a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine in a glass container.

Brim was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance. He was additionally served with multiple bench warrants.

Brim was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.