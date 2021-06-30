Summer programs offered at Pineville library; Many programs administered virtually

The Pineville – Bell County Public Library has additional programs for youth available alongside their summer reading program.

Youth Librarian Erica Overbay went over some of the programs available to help children pass the summer days with a bit of fun and learning.

According to Overbay, the program activities include crafts.

“I have craft kits that are available weekly,” Overbay said. “Sometimes I do multiple crafts in a week and I’ll have all of those ready that they can pick up all at once.”

Once the craft kits are in the participant’s hands, Overbay produces a video they can access instructing the children on how to complete the crafts.

“I do either a Youtube or Facebook video, and sometimes I do a Google Meets and we meet there,” Overbay said.

Google Meets is a service similar to Zoom. The service is free and available to all, according to the Google Meet website at https://meet.google.com.

“It’s a platform for multiple guests to meet at one time,” Overbay said.

The program uses the Google format rather than other popular sites of a similar nature because Google Meet is used in schools and children and parents are already familiar with using the Google service.

Another program available at the Pineville – Bell County Public Library is music classes.

Overbay has been a performer for most of her life, singing and playing guitar.

“I post videos pretty regularly,” Overbay said. “I teach kids how to read basic music and about rhythm.”

Prizes are awarded to children who complete the programs.

“You pretty much earn one prize per program,” Overbay explained.

Those who would like to take part in any of the programs should call the Pineville – Bell County Public Library at 606-337-3422 or sign up online at Google Classroom. More information is available on the Pineville – Bell County Library youth page at https://www.facebook.com/pinevillelibraryyouth.

“I love having the opportunity to share my love of learning with all of the children at the library! Library programs are a great way for children to not only learn about different subjects, but to also create friendships that can last a lifetime,” Overbay said.