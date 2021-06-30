Public Record June 30, 2021

PROPERTY TRANSFERS

• Sonvia L White to Richard & Nart Tull, property at Cumberland River, Bell Co, 6/2/21

• Brian K Redmond to Jennifer L Branham, property near Johnson Cemetery Rd, 6/2/21

• Brian K Redmond to Linda S Christian, property near Johnson Cemetery Rd, 6/2/21

• Pinetree Properties LLC to Billy Taylor, property at Dorton Branch & Left Fork of St. Creek, 6/2/21

• Pinetree Property LLC to Penny Michelle Taylor Smith, property at Dorton Branch & Left Fork of St. Cree, 6/2/21

• Thomas G Kish to Raul & Jeanette S Johnson, property at Ball Subd, 6/2/21

• Rickey C mason to Keith A Nagle, trustee, property at Hwy 190, 6/3/21

• Keith A Nagle, trustee, to Rickey C Mason, property at Hwy 190, 6/3/21

• General Edward Hensley Jr to General Edward Hensley Jr, property at North Beltline Road, 6/3/21

• General Edward Hensley Jr to Melissa Hensley, property at North Beltline Road, 6/3/21

• Joseph D Brown to Ox Property Management, property at NE Section, Middlesboro, 6/3/21

• Kirklyn J & Tabitha Schultz to Hary Nelson, property at Calvin, Ky, Bell Co, 6/4/21

• Wendell Grubbs to Wendall Anthony Grubbs, property at Kettle Island, 6/4/21

• Scotty Phipps to Anthony Moon, property at Straight Creek, 6/7/21

• Scotty Phipps to Loretta Patrick, property at Straight Creek, Bell Co., 6/7/21

• Teresa L and Weldon Kirkland, property at Lots 23, 24, 25 Block 18, section NE, Middlesboro, 6/8/21

• Anthony Farmer to Kenneth Ellis (Inc), Lots 23, 24, 25 Block 18, section NE, Middlesboro, 6/8/21

• Antoinette Farmer to Kenneth Ellis (Inc), Lots 23, 24, 25 Block 18, section NE, Middlesboro, 6/8/21

• Jeremy Bo Farmer to Kenneth Ellis (Inc), Lots 23, 24, 25 Block 18, section NE, Middlesboro, 6/8/21

• Jonathan Paul McClanahan Fix to Kenneth Ellis (Inc), Lots 23, 24, 25 Block 18, section NE, Middlesboro, 6/8/21

• Roxanne Farmer to Kenneth Ellis (Inc), Lots 23, 24, 25 Block 18, section NE, Middlesboro, 6/8/21

• Donnie E & Elizabeth K Miracle to Barbara Sampson, property at Bird Branch, Bell Co, 6/8/21

• Sharon Caldwell to Transportation Cabinet, Department of Highways, property at KY 2011 Bridge over Red Bird Creek, Bell Co, 6/8/21

• Virginia & Aaron Collett to Letitia Jane & John Darrell Bishop, property at Left Fork of Straight Creek, 6/8/21

• Melissa Mathews to Ray Haley, property at Lot 6&7 BLK R Land • Lumber Co City of Pineville, 6/10/21

• Kenneth R & Wanda Jackson to David A Bucks, property at Hwy 987 Community of Miracle, 6/10/21

• Michael Griffith to Jessie Collins, property at Balkan, 6/11/21

• James Michael and Pamela Jane Sutton to Chelsea Rae Thacker, property at Woodland Hills, 6/14/21

• James Michael and Pamela Jane Sutton to Jacob Michael Sutton, property at Woodland Hills, 6/14/21

• Dennis & Vickie Hamlet to Robert Renfro, property at Middlesboro, 6/14/21

• Darrell Hamlet to Robert Renfro, property at Middlesboro, 6/14/21

• Crystal Miracle to Robert Renfro, property at Middlesboro, 6/14/21

• Greg Miracle to Robert Renfro, property at Middlesboro, 6/14/21

• Billie Ann & Robert Mason to Denny Oscar Speaks, property at Pine Creek, Frakes, 6/15/21

• Imogene Debord to Imogene Debord, property at Bell Co. 6/17/21

• Imogene Debord to Bobby Debord, property at Bell Co. 6/17/21

• Estate of Paul Howard to Bobby Debord, property at Bell Co, 6/17/21

• Estate of Paul Howard to Imogene Debord, property at Bell Co, 6/17/211

• Rabon & Barbara Evans to Tammy Evan Jones, property at Little Clear Creek, 6/18/21

• Rabon & Barbara Evans to Travis Ray Jones, property at Little Clear Creek, 6/18/21

• Hazel D Hatmaker to Arlin C Brock, land in Arjay, Arjay Hill, 6/18/21

• Hazel D Hatmaker to Hazel D Hatmaker, land in Arjay, Arjay Hill, 6/18/21

• Hazel D Hatmaker to Hannah K Mills, land in Arjay, Arjay Hill, 6/18/21

• Kendra N Hatmaker to Arlin C Brock, land in Arjay, Arjay Hill, 6/18/21

• Kendra N Hatmaker to Hanna K Mills, land in Arjay, Arjay Hill, 6/18/21

• Hannah K Mills to Arlin C Brock, land in Arjay, Arjay Hill, 6/18/21

• Hannah K Mills to Hazel D Hatmaker, land in Arjay, Arjay Hill, 6/18/21

• Hannah K Mills to Hannah K Mills, land in Arjay, Arjay Hill, 6/18/21

• Mathew S Mills to Arlin C Brock, land in Arjay, Arjay Hill, 6/18/21

• Mathew S Mills to Hazel D Hatmaker, land in Arjay, Arjay Hill, 6/18/21

• Mathew S Mills to Hannah K Mills, land in Arjay, Arjay Hill, 6/18/21

• Kevin J Bisceglia to Benjamin M Slusher, property at Ambleside, 6/18/21

• Kevin J Bisceglia to Marah Lee Crusenberry, property at Ambleside, 6/18/21

• Patsy L Barnett to Benjamin M Slusher, property at Ambleside, 6/18/21

• Patsy L Barnett to Marah Lee Crusenberry, property at Ambleside, 6/18/21

• Dan F & Ingrid Parkin to Thin Gray Line Contracting, LLC, property at US Hwy 25E, 6/18/21

MARRIAGES

• Stephen Cole Philpot to Morgan Alexandria Mills, 6/3/21

• Joshua Aaron Keaton to Shelby Lynn Garren, 6/3/21

• Dwight Carl Brooks to Icia Diana Sweat, 6/3/21

• Jael Preston Clark to Morgan Dashae Fuson, 6/4/21

• John Elmer Jackson Jr to Sarah Ann West, 6/4/213

• Dalton Lee Hyatt to Autumn Britanee Short, 6/4/21

• Baxter Lee Caldwell to Jerrah Marcia Dixon, 6/4/21

• Jeffery Lee Blansit to Sharon Elaine Holland, 6/4/21

• Hunter Morgan Bayless to Alexa Jade Welch, 6/7/21

• Emily Morgan Ball to Rachel Banielle Maiden, 6/10/21

• Cody Lee Fuson to Emily Hope North, 6/10/21

• Devin Tyler Catron to Amber Renee Cox, 6/11/21

• Anthony Wayne Moon to Loretta Ann Patrick, 6/11/21

• Jesse Floyd McCroskey to Donna Lynn Bender, 6/14/21

• Jeffery Alan Lauderdale to Dana Kay Drenzek, 6/17/21

• Philip Scott Flowers, to Destiny Danielle Rice, 6/18/21

• Daniel Jack Goins to Sharon Kathleen Willover, 6/18/21

• David Austin Turner to Courtney Denise Mills, 6/21/21

DIVORCES

• Wesley Drew Hatfield vs Krystal Sorea Hatfield, 5/21/21

• Bryan Keith Turner Jr vs Pamela Sue Turner, 5/20/21

• Jerri Flowers vs Jeffery Baker, 5/24/21