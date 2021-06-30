Phillip Burnett, 70

Phillip Burnett, age 70, of Pineville, KY left this world on Monday June 28th with his loving wife and family by his side. Phillip put up a courageous extended fight against cancer to continue to be with his family before joining our Lord in Heaven. Anyone who knew Phillip was well aware his wife and family were his passion.

Whether he was on a motorcycle ride or cruise with his wife Arlene, a hunting trip with his son PJ, a trip to the beach with his daughter Mandy, or watching his grandsons’ ball games, he always put his family first.

Phillip was born in Pineville, Kentucky on June 15, 1951 to the late Rosemond and Marie Burnett. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father in law Elder Kenneth Robbins, Sister Geraldine Burnett, and Brother Eugene Burnett. He is survived by the love of his life and high school sweetheart of 52 years Arlene, son (PJ) Phillip Burnett Jr. and wife Linda of Pineville, daughter Mandy Burnett Creech and husband Jason of Middlesboro, Grandsons Cameron Phillip Burnett, Blake Andrew Burnett, Alexander Clyde Creech, and Dawson Phillip Creech, special Mother in Law: Georgia Robbins, Sister Sue Webb and husband Don, Sister in Law: Barbara Young and husband Jim, Brothers in Law: Bo Robbins and wife Wanda and Greg Robbins and wife Susan. A host of Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and other relatives and friends.

Phillip loved the outdoors. He particularly loved riding his Harley motorcycle, riding ATV’s in the mountains, working on all of his acquired properties with his Kubota tractor, hunting, and traveling to gun shows with his family and friends.

Phillip was a heavy equipment operator at Mountain Drive Coal Company under Harbert Construction and Cyprus Minerals. He retired from Wal-Mart Transportation as a professional truck driver in 2018 after a 15 year career to spend more time with his family.

The loss of Phillip has left a void in the lives of his family that will never be filled. The family will always keep his memory alive with happy memories and stories of times past.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 am Friday, July 2, 2021 at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel with Elder Steve Greene and Gary Bingham presiding. Music will be provided by Dale Eldridge.

Burial will follow at the Burnett-Brock Cemetery. Pallbearers will be PJ Burnett, Cameron Burnett, Blake Burnett, Jason Creech, Alex Creech, Dawson Creech, Jim Young, Bo Robbins, and Greg Robbins.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Thursday, July 1, 2021 at the Green Hills Funeral Home. The family would like to extend a thank you to Hospice of the Bluegrass and special nurse Susan Howard.

Green Hills Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

31 Hurst Road, Middlesboro, KY, 40965