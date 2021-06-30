Deadline to register for ‘Shot At A Million’ Wednesday night

Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. eastern time is the deadline to register for the first drawing for $1 million or a full college scholarship as part of Gov. Andy Beshear’s COVID-19 vaccine incentive program.

More than 2.1 million Kentuckians have been vaccinated, so far. But Beshear noted in announcing the “Shot At A Million” earlier this month, “We need to do even more. We need even more of our fellow Kentuckians to get vaccinated before we can truly be free of the COVID-19 threat.”

While calling the vaccines lifesaving, he added, for some people they are also going to be lifechanging. “In the coming weeks, three vaccinated Kentuckians, ages 18 and older, will become millionaires. And 15 Kentuckians ages 12 to 17 will win full-ride scholarships to a public Kentucky college, university, or technical or trade school. It includes tuition, room and board, and even books.”

There will be three separate drawings, each of which will include one new millionaire and five scholarship recipients will be chosen. Only one entry per person will be accepted, with each entry eligible for all drawings.

The three drawings will take place on July 1, July 29, and August 26, with winners announced the following day.

You must have your first shot to be eligible, then visit shotatamillion.ky.gov to enter.

Entering requires Kentuckians to provide personal and contact information, including name, birth date, email address, phone number, home address and the name and location of the place that provided you with the vaccine.

It also requires agreement to the official rules of the drawing and agreement to allow the Kentucky Department for Public Health to verify your vaccination information. The website also offers information about eligibility, how to find a vaccine appointment, frequently asked questions and the official rules.

The first drawing will take place on Thursday with the winners announced on Friday.