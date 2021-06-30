Crash claims life of Pineville woman

A Pineville woman was killed and a man injured in an automobile crash in Tennessee on Monday.

According to a press release from WRIL 106.3 FM, a single-vehicle crash occurred near Butcher Lane in Union County, Tennessee, at approximately 11:51 p.m. on Monday. Preliminary investigation by Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Williams indicates Cameron Collins, 22, of Pineville, was driving a 2010 Ford Fusion northbound on Highway 33 and crossed the southbound lane.

The vehicle went off the left shoulder and traveled down an embankment before striking a tree. The vehicle then caught fire.

Collins and a passenger, Victoria Wilson, 21, of Pineville, were removed from the vehicle with the assistance of witnesses before the vehicle was destroyed by the fire. It was not determined if either was wearing a seat belt.

Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene. Collins was injured in the incident. Charges are pending according to the release.