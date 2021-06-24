Local man faces drug charges; Others charged in separate incidents

A Middlesboro man is facing charges including trafficking methamphetamine after allegedly being found in possession of the drug.

Mark Carrol, 33, was arrested on Monday by Middlesboro City Police Sgt. Clay Hurd.

According to the citation, Hurd came into contact with Carrol, who was known to have active warrants for his arrest. Hurd was on patrol in the area when he noticed Carrol sitting on the front porch of a residence. Hurd made contact with Carrol, and Carrol then identified himself. Hurd then placed Carrol under arrest.

The citation also states a search incident to arrest revealed a baggie containing a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine. Another baggie was found containing a pill believed to be hydrocodone. Both baggies were found inside a cigarette pack.

Carrol was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified). Carrol was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.

In other police activity:

• Kenneth Wyatt, 34, of Middlesboro, was arrested at approximately 10:04 p.m. on Tuesday by Middlesboro City Police on an active warrant. He was charged with two separate counts of first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine). Wyatt was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center;

• Jason Sowders, 38, of Pineville, was arrested on Wednesday by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department. He was charged with first-degree criminal trespass, first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (heroin) and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sowders was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center;

• Dennis Baker, 60, of Kettle Island, was arrested on Wednesday by Bell County Sheriff’s Deputy Frank Foster. Baker was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (heroin) and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also served with multiple bench warrants. Baker was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center;

• Christopher Earle, 27, of Middlesboro, was arrested on Wednesday by Middlesboro City Police. He was charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), operating a motor vehicle under the influence, no registration plates, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, improper passing, failure to produce insurance card, and no registration receipt. Earle was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.