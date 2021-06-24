Judge says county is ‘back to normal’, encourages those who can to get vaccinated

Bell County reported three new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total number of new cases for the last seven days to nine.

Bell County Judge-Executive Albey Brock noted Bell County is now operating normally.

“Thankfully we are back to normal with no restrictions,” Brock said. “COVID is still out there, and I encourage those that can get vaccinated to do so.”

As of Wednesday, Bell County has reported 3,148 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. There were three people hospitalized in Bell County due to the virus, with 11 active individual cases throughout the county. There have been 46 COVID-19 related deaths in Bell County.

Governor Andy Beshear announced via social media outlets on Wednesday at least 2,165,953 Kentuckians have been administered at least one dose of one of the available COVID-19 vaccines.

According to the state’s website at https://chfs.ky.gov/agencies/dph/covid19/COVID19DailyReport.pdf, there were 210 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kentucky on Wednesday, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 464,033. There were two new COVID-19 deaths reported in the state, bringing Kentucky’s total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 7,196. Across the state, there were 196 people hospitalized due to the virus as of Wednesday, with 55 individuals in ICU and 32 people on a ventilator. At least 53,383 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus as of Wednesday.

The state’s positivity rate was at 1.85 percent on Wednesday.

The Bell County Health Department recommends the following steps to help slow the spread of COVID 19:

• Wash hands with soap and water before eating, after blowing your nose, coughing, sneezing, or after using the restroom;

• Avoid contact with people who are sick;

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth;

• Wear a mask when in public and social distancing is difficult.