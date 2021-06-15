Railsplitter baseball to host youth, team camps

Head coach Justin Haywood and the Lincoln Memorial University baseball program is set to host four camps this summer, including three youth camps sponsored by Perfect Swings USA and a team camp. The three youth camp sessions will take place Monday-Thursday, June 28-July 1; Monday-Thursday, July 19-22; and Monday-Thursday, July 26-29, while the team camp is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, July 23-24.

LMU baseball’s trio of youth camps, sponsored by Perfect Swings USA, are for ages 7-13 and no camp participant may be currently enrolled in high school. The team camp is intended for high school teams and all participants must currently be on a high school team. Additionally, all team camp participants must be accompanied by a member of their coaching staff. A full team must be fielded in order for a team to participate.

All four summer camps will be held at the home of Railsplitter baseball, Lamar Hennon Field. Standard COVID-19 policies for indoor/outdoor sports apply.

LMU Baseball Youth Camps

• Session I | Monday-Thursday, June 28-July 1 | 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Lamar Hennon Field

• Session II | Monday-Thursday, July 19-July 22 | 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Lamar Hennon Field

• Session III | Monday-Thursday, July 26-July 29 | 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Lamar Hennon Field

LMU Baseball Team Camp

Friday-Saturday, July 23-24 | 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. (Friday, July 23) | 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (Saturday, July 24) | Lamar Hennon Field

Each youth camp session is $100 per participant, however, LMU employees receive a 10 percent discount. Entry to the team camp is $150 per player.

Online registration is available for each youth camp session here. Registration may also be completed via cash/check through the mail. Checks must be made payable to “LMU Baseball Youth Camp” and mailed to the following address:

LMU Baseball

6965 Cumberland Gap Parkway

Harrogate, TN 37752

All youth camps are non-refundable. For any questions about the youth camps, please contact Railsplitter coach Paul McConkey at paul.mcconkey@lmunet.edu.

Registration for the LMU Baseball Team Camp must be completed by a coach through Railsplitter head coach Justin Haywood.

Coach Haywood may be contacted via e-mail at justin.haywood@lmunet.edu or by phone at 423-869-6798.