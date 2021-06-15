One new local COVID case reported; No Bell residents currently hospitalized

The state’s COVID-19 positivity rate came in at 2.08 percent on Monday, as Kentucky begins the first week in many months with nearly no COVID-19 restrictions in effect.

Friday saw Governor Andy Beshear give his last regularly scheduled COVID-19 update, coinciding with the end of most restrictions in the state.

“Today, we are lifting the final restrictions put in place to keep our people safe during this once-in-a-lifetime global pandemic,” said Gov. Beshear. “COVID-19 remains deadly. Our war against it is not yet won. But after more than 15 months of struggle and sacrifice, we can also say this: While COVID-19 remains a threat, we are no longer in crisis.”

According to the state’s daily COVID-19 report found at https://chfs.ky.gov, there were 129 new cases reported on Monday. There were five new deaths reported, putting the state’s total number of COVID-19 related deaths at 7,163. There were 223 individuals hospitalized due to the virus across the state, with 65 people in ICU and 35 people on a ventilator.

The Bell County Health Department reported one new COVID-19 case on Monday, putting the county’s total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic at 3,136. There have been four cases reported in Bell County since June 9. As of Monday, there were no individuals hospitalized due to the virus in Bell County. There were at least 7 active individual cases in Bell County. There have been 46 COVID-19 related deaths in Bell County.

The Bell County Health Department recommends the following steps to help slow the spread of COVID 19:

• Wash hands with soap and water before eating, after blowing your nose, coughing, sneezing, or after using the restroom;

• Avoid contact with people who are sick;

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth;

• Wear a mask when in public and social distancing is difficult.