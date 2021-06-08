Elizabeth Jane Cadle, 72
Elizabeth Jane Cadle, age 72 of Pall Mall, passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at her home. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Elizabeth is survived by her: Husband, David Cadle, Son, David F. Cadle, Daughters, Valorie Anderson, Stephanie DeNise, Angela Greco, 5 Grandchildren, 8 Great Grandchildren, Sister, Margie, A host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her: Parents, Ben & Mary Lee (Johnson) Hubbard. Jennings Funeral Homes of Jamestown is in charge of cremation for Elizabeth Jane Cadle of Pall Mall.
You Might Like
Jerry Bransom Pannell, 64
Jerry Bransom Pannell, 64 of Pineville, gained his Angel Wings on Friday, May 28, 2021, at the Harlan ARH in... read more