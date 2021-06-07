Man faces charges including kidnapping 

A Middlesboro man is facing charges including kidnapping after allegedly retaining a woman and threatening her with a knife.

Brian Brown, 41, was arrested on Friday by Middlesboro City Police Officer Jeremiah Johnson.

According to the citations, Brown unlawfully retained a female and terrorized her using a knife, threatening to cut and stab the woman’s face. Brown held the woman in a vehicle behind a residence on North 17th Street in Middlesboro from approximately 8 p.m. on Thursday until approximately 12:50 p.m. on Friday.

The citations also state Brown was found in possession of four bags containing a rock-like substance. The bags were found in Brown’s pants pocket and wallet.

Brown was charged with kidnapping (adult), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and carrying a concealed weapon. He was also served a complaint warrant for non-support. Brown was additionally served with multiple bench warrants. He was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.

In other police activity:

• Brandon Johnson, 30, of Middlesboro, was arrested on Saturday by Middlesboro City Police Officer J. Partin. Johnson was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, no registration plates, and all-terrain vehicle violations. He was additionally served with multiple bench warrants. Johnson was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center;

• Kristen Overbay, 23, of Middlesboro, was arrested on Saturday by Middlesboro City Police Officer Fuson. She was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, failure to produce an insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, and improper display of registration plates. She was additionally served with bench warrants for first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). Overbay was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.