No new COVID cases in Bell County

The Bell County Health department reported no new cases of COVID-19 in the county on Wednesday.

With no new cases to report, the Bell County Health Department reported the total case number remained at 3,123 as of Wednesday. There was one person hospitalized due to the virus, with 17 active individual cases in Bell County. There have been 46 COVID-19 related deaths in Bell County.

Governor Andy Beshear announced on Wednesday via social media outlets there were 445 new cases in Kentucky. At least 2,060,313 Kentuckians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The state’s positivity rate climbed to 2.77 percent.

According to the state’s website at Kentucky.gov, senior center across Kentucky with reopen at full capacity on June 11, because of increased vaccinations.

“These vaccines are miracles. They have effectively eliminated death and hospitalization for the most vulnerable,” said Gov. Beshear. “They are saving lives every day and we’ve got to make sure more people get them.”

On Tuesday, multiple deaths found via an audit were added to the state’s total number of COVID-19 related deaths.

“Today, we’re going to add a number of audit deaths – 260 – to make sure that we are fully accurate,” Beshear said. “I believe after today we will have conducted the most comprehensive audit of any state in the country for deaths during this pandemic.”

Four new deaths were reported on Wednesday, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 7,071.

The Bell County Health Department recommends the following steps to help slow the spread of COVID 19:

• Wash hands with soap and water before eating, after blowing your nose, coughing, sneezing, or after using the restroom;

• Avoid contact with people who are sick;

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth;

• Wear a mask when in public and social distancing is difficult.