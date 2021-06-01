Jerry Bransom Pannell, 64 of Pineville, gained his Angel Wings on Friday, May 28, 2021, at the Harlan ARH in Harlan. He was born in Hammond, Indiana on May 24, 1957, a son of David Branson and Margaret Woods Pannell. Jerry was a member of The United Methodist Church. He had been a manager at Parts-Pro. Jerry was a loving husband, father and Papaw and will be greatly missed by everyone that knew him.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his twin brother, Terry David Pannell, Sr.

Left behind to mourn his passing is his wife of 38 years, Kathy Smith Pannell; daughter, Beth Ann Pannell; granddaughter, Bella Ann Stewart his parents, David and Margaret Pannell; sister, Nancy (Josh) Pannell; sisters-in-law, Janet Smith, Judy Brown, Jerri (Dennis) Evans, Mary-Frances Smith; nieces and nephews, Terry (Alyssa) Pannell, Jessica (Dan) Tuttle, Michael (Brittany) Mayfield, Whitney (Jose) Trejo, Courtney Smith and Amanda Elliott; great-nieces and nephews, Harlie Pannell Calie Pannell, Peyton Hartman, Tucker Hartman, Judson Pannell and Nolan Mayfield; his pastor and great friends, Ron and Mary Suntken.

Funeral services will be at 4:00 PM on Sunday at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center with Rev. Ron Suntken presiding. Music will be provided by Brian Robbins. Cremation will follow at the Arnett & Steele Cremation Center in Pineville.

The family will receive friends on 2:00 from 4:00 PM until the funeral hour at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pineville, which is honored to serve the Pannell family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.