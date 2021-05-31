Beshear recommends Pineville renovation project 

Governor Andy Beshear announced on Saturday that he will recommend approval of a plan that would see the city of Pineville receiving approximately $700,000 in funding from the Appalachian Regional Commission for a Courthouse Square renovation project.

Beshear was in Pineville for the Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival and took the opportunity to make the announcement during the Governor’s Luncheon at Pine Mountain State Park.

“Today, I’m announcing my plan to recommend the city of Pineville receive more than $700,000 from ARC for the Courthouse Square,” Beshear said.

Beshear told those in attendance at the luncheon that Kentucky is positioned to exit the pandemic on an economic upswing.

“It exciting, folks,” Beshear said. “Now is our time. Now is our time not just to return to normal, but to build a better future. I’m a 43-year-old governor with a 10- and 11-year-old. I believe in our future. I believe in making sure that we have a chance to do so much more…I want my kids to have every opportunity in the world and I really want them to be in Kentucky. That’s what we all want for our kids.”

Beshear pointed out that with prosperity comes responsibility.

“As we enter this time of prosperity which I believe is coming, let’s make sure we do it with responsibility for one another,” Beshear said. “Let’s make sure everybody gets ahead. Let’s make sure Bell County gets ahead. Let’s make sure we build the very best state for our kids and grandkids.”

According to the state’s website at https://kentucky.gov, Pineville plans to use the money to upgrade sidewalks and streets after a major storm system and sewer overhaul in the Courthouse Square vicinity. The funding will be specifically aimed at widening the streets around the Bell County Courthouse, replace sidewalks, install a conduit to place underground utilities and install public Wi-Fi in the Courthouse Square area and install pavers in the parking areas. The city is required to submit a full application to the Department for Local Government before the ARC can approve the project.