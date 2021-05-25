Donald (Donnie) Ray Partin, 53

Donald (Donnie) Ray Partin, age 53, Cumberland Gap, TN left this world to be with our Lord on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Our brother left from his cherished home surrounded by his family. He is proceeded in death by his mother, Billie Effler from Maryville, TN and his step father, Earl Effler from Knoxville, TN.

He is survived by six siblings: Tonya Phillips (DeWayne) from Maryville, TN, Cheryl Shumaker (Frank) from Concord, NC, Angela Heil (Donnie) from Townsend, TN, William (Buddy) Effler from Cumberland Gap, TN, Deana Floyd (Brian) from Maryville, TN, Jonathan Effler Jennings from Cumberland Gap TN; and his step father, David Roy from Maryville, TN.

There will be a private family memorial for a celebration of life at Donnie’s beloved special place.

Shumate Funeral Home is honored to serve the Family of Donnie Ray Partin and is entrusted with all arrangements.

Guestbook and Candle Lighting at www.shumatefuneralhome.com