Man facing rape charge 

A Middlesboro man is facing a rape charge after allegedly having intercourse with a female under the age of 12.

Justice Bryston Flanary, 18, was arrested at approximately 9:52 a.m. on Monday by Middlesboro City Police Officer Jeremiah Johnson.

According to the citation, Flanary by forcible compulsion engaged in sexual intercourse/contact with an 11-year-old female.

Flanary was charged with first-degree rape (victim under 12 years of age). He was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center on a 100,000 cash bond.