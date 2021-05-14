Middlesboro schools finance corporation to meet Tuesday
There will be a special meeting of the Middlesboro Independent School District Finance Corporation on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at 5:15 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Middlesboro Schools Central Office. The purpose of the meeting is to consider adopting a resolution authorizing the issuance of revenue bonds for school building purposes.
You Might Like
Ky. and local governments will split settlement with opioid makers
When a global settlement with opioid manufacturers and distributors is settled, Kentucky will allocate half of any proceeds to the... read more