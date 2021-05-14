Man faces trafficking charge

A Middlesboro man is facing charges including trafficking methamphetamine after allegedly being found in possession of the substance.

Jonathan Miracle, 36, of Middlesboro, was arrested on Tuesday by Middlesboro City Police Officer Ryan Collins.

According to the citation, a traffic stop was performed on a silver 2012 Chevrolet at approximately 8:25 p.m. on Tuesday. Miracle was reportedly found in possession of a large bag that contained approximately 2.9 ounces of a crystal-like substance. He was also in possession of approximately $453.00 in cash in small denominations. The vehicle’s windows had been excessively tinted.

Miracle was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and excessive windshield/window tinting. He was additionally served with multiple bench warrants, including bench warrants for failure to appear and failure to pay fines. Miracle was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center on multiple cash bonds totaling $7,500.

In other police activity, a Speedwell, Tennessee, man was arrested on charges including burglary, receiving stolen property, and theft by deception.

Jacob Lowe, 34, was arrested by Bell County Sheriff’s Deputy T. Turner on Tuesday.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Bell County Sheriff’s Deputy Frank Foster, Lowe and another individual knowingly entered and remained inside a home, taking multiple firearms and several boxes of ammunition. Lowe was also served with additional complaints obtained by Middlesboro City Police Officers Jeremiah Johnson and Eric Fuson.

Lowe was charged with first-degree burglary, theft of a motor vehicle registration place, receiving stolen property under $10,000, and theft by deception including cold checks under $10,000. He was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center on multiple cash bonds totaling $16,500.