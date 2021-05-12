Stewart O’Dell Hurst peacefully passed away at his home in the Oak Grove settlement of Claiborne County in Harrogate, Tennessee , on May 11, 2021. Born in the house of the old Hurst home located on the bank of the Powell River on August 24, 1939 to the late Glen E. and Gertrude Fultz Hurst. Stewart was the oldest of 14 children. In 1958, he joined the United States Army earning many awards and medals, including two Bronze Stars, one with the Oak Leaf cluster, Army Commendation Medal, and Meritorious Service Medal. During his time in service he was stationed to many posts in the United States, Germany, and two tours in Vietnam. He would serve as a Maintenance Officer for 21 years and retire as a CWO3. While serving on his first of three tours in Germany he met and fell in love with Elouise Bloodworth. They married on June 17, 1961 and spent the next almost 60 years together. After retiring from the Army, the family settled in Marble, Colorado, where Stewart worked as mechanical maintenance manager for Mid-Continent Coal Company and reopened the Colorado Yule Marble Company as quarry manager.

Left to cherish his memory and love are wife Elouise, sons Joseph (Carla) Hurst and Andrew (Michele) Hurst, daughter Elouise (Kathryn) Hurst, grandsons Jackson and Mitchell Hurst, seven step-grandchildren, 10 step-great grandchildren, many cherished cousins, numerous dear friends, and his siblings Hollis Hurst, Phillip Hurst, Jerry (Linda) Hurst, Archie (Barb) Hurst, Coney (Patricia) Hurst, JoAnn (Steve) Wilcox, Gwen (Mike) Dnahue, Mark Hurst, and Cyle (Christine) Hurst. Stewart was preceded in death by his parents Glen and Gertrude Hurst and siblings Byron, Judy, Nancy, and Farris.

A memorial service with full military honors will be held at Coffey Funeral Home in New Tazewell, Tennessee, on May 15, 2021 at 4 PM. The family will receive friends from 12 until 4 PM on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, the Hurst Family requests donations be made to the Armed Forces Retirement Home (www.afrhgov/supportus or AFRH, 3700 N. Capitol St. NW, Washington DC 20011-8400) or to Lone Mountain Baptist Church (2251 Lone Mountain Rd New Tazewell, TN 37825) or to Oak Grove Cemetery Fund (684 Fultz Ridge Rd Harrogate, TN 37752) in memory of CWO3 (Ret) Stewart O’Dell Hurst.