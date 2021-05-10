Dennis A. Miller, 72

Dennis A. Miller, age 72, of Middlesboro, KY passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Middlesboro Appalachian Regional Hospital. He was born on February 20, 1949 in Middlesboro KY, the son of the late Paul and Ann Brittain Miller.

He is survived by his Uncle, Joe Brittain; three cousins: Michelle (Gary) Glein, Donnie Boyd and Robert Boyd and a host of family friends and associates.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at Shumate Funeral Home Chapel with Mike Marcum officiating. Pallbearers will be Larry Yeary, Larry Thacker, Charles Collins, Charles Cole, Jesse Simpson and Gary Gleim. The family will receive friends 11-1 p.m., Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at Shumate Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside to follow at Green Hills Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers at Dennis request that donations be made to the Tri-State Veterans Group, in honor of all whom have served.

Shumate Funeral Home is honored to serve the Family of Dennis Miller and is entrusted with all arrangements.