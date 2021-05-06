Late UK golfer to be honored at pro tournament

The PGA Tour returns to central Kentucky in July for the Barbasol Championship that will be played July 15-18 at Champions at Keene Trace Golf Club and volunteer spots for a variety of tasks are open.

“Volunteers are the lifeblood of any PGA event,” said Dan Koett. “They allow us to give so much more back to charity because we do not have to use paid staff. The volunteers are amazing and take their jobs so seriously.

“If you have an interest in maybe being just feet from where some of the top golfers on the planet are hitting shots, this is it. You do not have to be a golfer or even a fan of golf to be a volunteer. We have a job you can do.”

Volunteer registration is now open at barbasolchampionship.com. There is a $50 volunteer package that includes a Dry-fit golf shirt, cap, one round of gold at Keene Trace, lunch on days worked, and tourney access on days not working. A $35 volunteer package has everything except the round of golf.

“For a small charge you are part of an exclusive club of volunteers that makes this event possible,” Koett said.

He also said the pro-am on July 14 will still offer free admission. Each foursome will have one pro play the front nine and a different pro the second nine.

“It’s really a great family day. You almost feel like you are breaking the rules because you are so close to the players,” Koett said. “You have a lot more access than you would once the tournament starts.”

Koett said the Barbasol Championship also plans to honor the memory of former University of Kentucky golfer Cullan Brown, who passed away in August after being diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer, a year earlier.

Brown played in the 2019 Barbasol Championship on a special exemption and finished in a 44th-place tie with a 9-under par finish. Koett said

Brown’s infectious personality made a lasting impression on everyone connected with the Barbasol Championship.

“We were so fortunate having him in our event in 2019 and are looking for the right way to honor his memory but we definitely will be doing something special,” Koett said.