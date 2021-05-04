Kestle Carl Eldridge, 80

Kestle Carl Eldridge, born January 28, 1940, passed away on November 21, 2020, after having a happy, peaceful day with the staff at the Jefferson City Health and Rehabilitation Center where he had been a patient.

His death followed many months of recovery from injuries sustained after a fall at his home.

Kestle is preceded in death by his parents, Arch and Margineal (Ramsey) Eldridge; a sister, Helen Estes; a brother-in-law, Harry Estes; a great-niece, Asia Banks; many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He is survived by his former spouse of 50 years, Roberta Eldridge; daughters Kimberly Russell (David) and Karen Eldridge; grandsons Jesse and Kyle Russell; sister Dorothy Patterson; brother Willard Eldridge (Rebecca); nieces Sandra Williams, Lisa Shelburne (James), Renee Lax, Mickayla Juroff (Cameron). Nephews Mark Patterson (Sharon), Paul Eldridge (Christine), Lance Estes (Tabitha), Joshua Eldridge, Kestle Jacob Eldridge, numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews, and, lastly, his crazy dog, Buzz.

Kestle set an example as being a hard worker and retired from two careers, first and foremost, as a Sergeant First Class, Parachute Rigger in the United States Army, and secondly, as a Veterans Benefits Coordinator for the state of Tennessee. He took great pride in serving his country, as well as being able to assist his fellow service members receive the benefits they so deserved. After his retirements, he was never idle. He enjoyed working on his farm, doing odd jobs for others, and collecting items. He was also well known for his many “Army stories” that he would share with most anyone who would listen, as he never met a stranger in his 80 years.

Kestle was one of a kind and lived his life on his own terms. He will be sorely missed by his family and the many friends he has left behind. Due to the Covid19 pandemic, Kestle’s memorial service has been delayed until 2 p.m., May 28, 2021, at the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery in Knoxville, Tennessee, where he will receive full military honors.

In lieu of flowers, his family requests donations are made in his name to the East Tennessee Veterans Honor Guard.

Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family.