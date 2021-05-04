Gary Wayne Irwin, 63, of New Tazewell, Tennessee, was born Aug. 17, 1957, and passed away April 27, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Hobart Irwin and Pearl Irwin Sandefur, and sisters, Chelsia Campbell and Carolyn Irwin.

He is survived by his daughter Tina Larmer and son, Travis Irwin; sister Marjorie Poore, and brother Jim Irwin; four grandsons and a host of other relatives and friends. The family will have a graveside service at Drummonds Cemetery on June 6, 2021, at 2 p.m.